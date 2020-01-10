Tiffany Haddish opens up about her love life in 2020

Actress Tiffany Haddish says she is determined to find love of her life in 2020.
In an interview to People Now, Haddish opened up about making time for love this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Asked if she is too busy for love, she said: "I'm making time for 2020. Whoever likes me, holla. Now, make sure your credit (is) right, you ain't got a whole bunch of kids, if you got kids they need to be already grown. I don't need to be teaching them how to wash their clothes or how to clean their room or nothing like that."

Haddish, 40, wants her beau to be "a grown a** man" with his own career. "I want a grown a** man. You need to be a full man, not living with your mama, unless she's sick and you're taking care of her. But I want a real man that's got his own business going, his own career going on, and not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time," she added.

Credits :IANS

