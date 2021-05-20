Tiffany Haddish OPENS UP about rumours of her replacing Ellen DeGeneres amid the latter's talk show ending

With Ellen DeGeneres' The Ellen Show ending with its 19th season, Tiffany Haddish was asked about rumours of her replacing the talk show host

Tiffany Haddish finally silenced rumours of her replacing Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. With Ellen DeGeneres officially ending her talk show with its 19th season, a spot would be empty for a new daytime star. There have been speculations of the Girls Trip alumn, who recently filled in as guest host on the talk show and is now being considered to take over said talk show.

According to Tiffany, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, "I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it," via E! News The reason why Haddish hosted the talk show occasionally for Ellen is that the latter wanted a break from the show for a while. While the showrunners are looking for something more permanent, Haddish said she is simply trying her hands at a new format. Though Haddish had her chance to host a few episodes, she said that she hasn't been informed about making things permanent. Nevertheless, she said that she would entertain the idea to get what Ellen is getting.

Apart from Tiffany Haddish, star singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson was also reportedly being considered to replace Ellen on her talk show. According to TMZ, Clarkson's show was being considered for a move to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's syndicated hour. This idea was reportedly floated long before the pandemic began.

Sources from TMZ said that NBC knew that Ellen would walk away from her show at some point, prompting either Tiffany Haddish or Kelly Clarkson to be the potential successor.

Ellen announced last week that the upcoming season 19 of her talk show which is likely to wrap up by 2022, will be her last. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen said that creative persons need to be constantly challenged. Though the show was great and fun, it doesn't seem to be challenging to her anymore.

