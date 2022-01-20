Tiffany Haddish OPENS UP on her plans to adopt a child; Says it may happen by the end of the year

Tiffany Haddish is ready to take on the parenting responsibility and during her recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the comedian opened up on her plans to adopt a child and when it may happen. In her interaction, Haddish recalled going to Africa where people tried to give her their kids and how she informed them that she needed paperwork first.

Previously, Haddish had spoken about her decision to adopt instead of opting for surrogacy. The comedian had also revealed that she had been taking up parenting classes now to adopt. While speaking about her adoption plans in her recent interview, Tiffany said, "I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids. I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.'"

As for when she will be adopting a child, the comedian further informed that while it may not happen right now, she added, "Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year."

Tiffany herself was placed in foster care as a child as her mom fought mental illness according to People. The actress has revealed that she was split up from her siblings while put in foster care and eventually when she was 15, she and her siblings were put under the care of her grandmother. In fact, Haddish also discovered her passion for comedy after a social worker pushed her to attend a comedy camp.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late