Tiffany Haddish REACTS to ex boyfriend Common's 'disappointing' comments about their split

Tiffany Haddish has now opened up on her side of the breakup with rapper Common and also responded to his comments about their split. After meeting each other on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, Haddish and Common dated before ending things a year later. Haddish talking about Common's comments about their split called them "disappointing."

During an interaction on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, the comedian reacted to Common's statement about their breakup being mutual. Stating that she was disappointed hearing what he had to say about their split, Haddish maintained that their busy schedules weren't the only reason for the duo parting ways.

While addressing her breakup and responding to Common's previous comments about it, Tiffany said, "I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay.' He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool."

Despite not agreeing to Common's way of handling their breakup in media interactions, the comedian harbours no ill feelings towards the rapper and even maintained that while she's doing better since the breakup, she admitted that she misses him from time to time and added that that's the case for any intimate relationship.

Haddish and Common's breakup was first reported by People in November this year when they revealed that a source had confirmed to the two are parting ways on account of their busy schedules and don't have time for a serious relationship.

ALSO READ: Common breaks silence on split with Tiffany Haddish; Says the love hasn’t ‘really dispersed’