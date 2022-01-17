Tiffany Haddish recalls Bob Saget's teachings: You're a strong Black woman, be that

In a recent chat with ET, Tiffany Haddish broke down in tears while remembering "father figure" Bob Saget. Saget unexpectedly passed away on January 9 and left the whole industry shaken. Haddish was one such soul as the Full House alum had changed her life in many ways. "I’m going through some things over here," said the 42-year-old comedian.

During the interview, the Girls Trip actor reminisced times with Bob Saget and recalled his teachings. Haddish said he instantly became a "father figure" after they met at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp when she was 16. The comedian also added that after she turned 21, Saget was more like a big brother and would take her out and even send her supportive messages, telling her, he was proud of her. She shared that the Fuller House actor was one of the very few who encouraged her to speak and behave like who she truly was. Remembering his words, she quoted him, "Tiffany forget all that. You got to be you, got to do what's right for you."

Tiffany admitted that in Hollywood, people are mostly not the most enthusiastic about authenticity and force homogeneity on actors. The country accent or the face, even the hair, there is always something wrong, she added. But in the midst of that was Bob Saget, who helped Haddish remain who she was and constantly reminded her, "Be your best self. You're a strong Black woman, be that!"

Tiffany Haddish is just one such person whose life was majorly influenced by Bob Saget's kind personality. He will surely be missed as he left an inimitable mark in the world of Hollywood as well as the stand-up comedy scene.

ALSO READ: Kelly Rizzo pens a heartbreaking tribute for late husband Bob Saget after his funeral