Tiffany Haddish RECALLS 'traumatising' experience of being assaulted by a cop at 17: I lost a bit of my soul

Tiffany Haddish opens up and recalls “losing her soul” after being assaulted at 17 by a police officer. Read ahead to see what the star had to say.

Tiffany Haddish is now opening up about her past police interactions and how it continues to affect her to this day. On the podcast, Hustling With Vivica A. Fox, the actress recalled being assaulted by a police cadet at 17-years-old. Tiffany, 40, didn't give any details about the assault, but admitted that she continued to have a series of relationships with men working in law enforcement to get "revenge."

She went into detail and said, "I dated a police officer, a prosecutor, an attorney. I dated several types of people, thinking, 'Oh if I date them, they'll love me and they'll want and support me with my cause of getting justice for my family and myself.' But they were like, 'na.'"

Haddish mentioned that nobody ever helped get her the justice she was looking for, and she was left feeling like she had lost a piece of her soul. She also said that she regretted believing any other police officers, and that they will help her get justice. The Girls Trip actress admitted that the attack was a "traumatic" experience that "messed up" her understanding of sex and relationships.

Tiffany went on to explain another police incident, in which she claimed cops pulled their guns on her when they found marijuana in her car, admitting she was "super afraid" for her life.

Haddish said they gave her a possession ticket but later it was downgraded to a ticket to disturbing peace. She welcomed their offer to escape charges of felony but expressed disappointment because she didn't think she was doing anything wrong.

