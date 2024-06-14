Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Her Jail Time After 2023 DUI Arrest; Calls Beverly Hills 'Most Beautiful Police Station'

Tiffany Haddish made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her latest book, I Curse You With Joy, and her new pop single, Woman Up. During the show, the talented comedian and actress, who is 44 years old, entertained the audience with hilarious anecdotes from her time in prison.

One of the stories she shared was about her DUI case, where she was arrested in Beverly Hills in November 2023 after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla. Interestingly, it all happened on Thanksgiving Day.

Tiffany Haddish hilariously elaborates on why she got arrested

She mentioned that it was Thanksgiving Day, and she felt exhausted as she had gotten up at 5:00 a.m. to work out and prepare collard greens for her family's meal. Later, she served food to the homeless and enjoyed the day with her loved ones. Suddenly, a rich friend called her, unable to find food since their chef had been dismissed. She considered taking leftovers from their dinner to discuss business, but unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn.

According to Tiffany Haddish, when stopped by the cops she blew .03 alcohol content before being carted away by them. In hindsight, Haddish joked that she should have sent the food through Uber rather than take it there herself. She said, "I've learnt a valuable lesson, I should have sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there but I wanted to take it there myself because I felt like there was opportunity to talk business so I went in and I did have a drink and I was very sleepy,"

Haddish playfully questioned the reliability of the information when discussing Tesla's self-driving feature that can park the vehicle safely if the driver is drowsy or unresponsive.

Tiffany Haddish finds jail in Beverly Hills beautiful & comfortable

Going to jail did not stop her from finding humor even under such circumstances. In her Jimmy Kimmel Live episode, The Girls Trip actress joked firmly, "I'm gonna tell you right now, if I ever commit a crime ever in life, if I decide to commit one, I'm only doing it in Beverly Hills. I'm sorry Beverly Hills. I gotta tell him. Most beautiful police station I've ever been in in my life."

Tiffany Haddish also highlighted the improvements in her life compared to the past, revealing that she had experienced multiple incarcerations. During her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, she shared amusing anecdotes about her time in the Beverly Hills jail, praising the cleanliness of the taps and toilets, as well as the respectful behavior of the officers.

Additionally, she humorously mentioned dealing with her periods while incarcerated and playfully joked about using organic toilet paper that easily disintegrated. Furthermore, she made a remark about receiving a large, comfortable, and fluffy pad upon request.

