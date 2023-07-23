Tiffany Haddish reveals why she kept EIGHT miscarriages private: I have got a uterus shaped…

Tiffany Haddish has been one of the most successful female comics in Hollywood. Her avid viewers would know that Haddish has never been one to hold back from whatever she wants to say. In a recent interview with The Washinton Times, the comedian opened up about her life and struggles.

Tiffany Haddish reveals her struggles with miscarriages

In a candid and extensive interview with The Washington Post, the comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish discussed her heart-wrenching experience of enduring eight miscarriages. . She revealed, "I've got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won't keep anything in," expressing the struggles she has faced with getting pregnant. Until now, she had kept these challenges private, not wanting to be seen as vulnerable.

She said, "I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right? Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

In the interview, Haddish also revealed her diagnosis of endometriosis, shedding light on another facet of her health journey. Furthermore, she expressed uncertainty about the prospect of adopting. Although she had taken parenting classes last year, preparing to be a mother, she now finds herself hesitant, primarily due to her demanding schedule.

Tiffany Haddish's year filled with projects

Haddish's career trajectory is set to take on a diverse array of projects, extending far beyond her origins in stand-up comedy. Among her upcoming ventures is her first Disney film, the horror comedy Haunted Mansion, slated for release on July 28. In this movie, she portrays the character of Harriet, a dithering medium, alongside a star-studded cast featuring LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Danny DeVito.

Simultaneously, she is actively working on the second season of her role as Detective Danner on the hit Apple TV Plus series The Afterparty.

Beyond these accomplishments, Haddish is also working on the development of a Broadway play alongside Whoopi Goldberg. The play is based on her own best-selling 2017 memoir, "The Last Black Unicorn." Additionally, she is poised to make her music debut, having recorded an album under the guidance of her longtime friend, Snoop Dogg, who plans to release it on Death Row Records.

The multi-talented Haddish is venturing into a remarkable range of creative endeavors, showcasing her versatility and expanding her artistic horizons.

