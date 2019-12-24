Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen and Dane Cook serve the homeless and lonely on Xmas

Actors Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen and Dane Cook will be among the stars giving up part of their Christmas Day festivities to entertain and serve the homeless and lonely at the Laugh Factory here.

The three actors will be part of the venue's 40th annual Christmas Dinner & Toy Giveaway on December 25, welcoming people who are away from home or alone for the holidays or simply need a warm meal, a hug, and a laugh, reports aceshowbiz.com. Laugh Factory founder Jamie Masada told WENN: "You might know someone who has fallen on difficult times or whose children could use a toy and a warm holiday meal." Last year, 2,500 people were served at the event.

Credits :IANS

