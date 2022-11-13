Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump marries Michael Boulos in Florida

At Tiffany's wedding, Trump and Ivana Trump's daughte r, Ivanka Trump was the Maid of Honour. According to reports, Tiffany herself as well as her, mother and Maid of Honor Ivanka all wore gowns by Lebanese designer Elie Saab for the lavish wedding. Interestingly, Tiffany and Boulos' wedding at the family's Mar-a-Lago Club comes nearly three days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida.

Tiffany Trump tied the knot with Michael Boulos on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. Former US President Donald Trump walked his 29-year-old daughter down the aisle on her big day as she exchanged vows with her now-husband, 25, in Mar-a-Lago. The lavish wedding saw Trump reunite with his ex-wife Marla Maples along with other family members.

Inside Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' wedding

According to People, Tiffany and Boulos began dating in 2018 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece. The couple got engaged in January 2021, at the end of her father's term as president. Marla Maples spoke about her daughter's wedding with People and called it a "joyous family occasion." She said, "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics." Adding on about the venue, she said, "This was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world."

Who is Michael Boulos?

Boulos is the son of a wealthy Lebanese family with businesses in Nigeria. According to People, he proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden with a USD 1.2-million diamond ring last year. As per Page Six, Boulos' family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises. His brother is the performer Farastafari. The portal also reported that Tiffany reportedly introduced Michael to her family at Thanksgiving 2018. Boulos is reportedly close to Tiffany's family and has spent time with her half-siblings, Don. Jr, Ivanka and Eric as well.

Boulos had previously announced his engagement to Tiffany on Instagram as he shared a post with a message of his own on his Instagram profile, writing, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."