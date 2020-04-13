Tiger King: Carole Baskin & husband REVEAL they are getting death threats since the Netflix series' premiere

Carole Baskin and her husband reveal they are feeling betrayed by the makers of Tiger King. She has even admitted about getting death threats from strangers after the premiere of the Netflix series.

If there is one miniseries of Netflix that has been grabbing headlines of late, it is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. It premiered on the popular streaming platform on March 20, 2020, and is based on the real-life story of zookeeper Joe Exotic. However, there are two more people who deserve credit for the success of the series – Carole Baskin and her husband Howard on whose wildlife sanctuary the scenes have been shot. However, they are now unhappy with the makers.

Carole has said in an interview that she gets annoyed with the people missing the entire point in the series which is the exploitation and abuse of the tiger cubs which is enabled by the public themselves. The couple also admits that the show has gone beyond dishonesty. Carole’s husband Howard states that he has no way to describe the feeling of betrayal. The series has also resulted in the public getting involved in the private affairs of the couple including the case of the disappearance of her first husband, Jack Don Lewis.

It is believed by certain conspiracy theorists and detectives that Carole had fed him to the tigers. However, the sheriff and Carole herself have denied being a suspect for the same. The most horrific revelation made by the couple is that they have been receiving death threats ever since the Netflix series premiered on the platform. Carole says that she has switched off her phone owing to such threats made by strangers to get her out of her home. She also admits about people loitering outside the gates and drones hovering over their home despite everything being shut down owing to the Coronavirus scare.

