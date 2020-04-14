Tiger King: Former zoo manager John Reinke talks about newfound fame: They want to get a picture with me

Tiger King star John Reinke opened up about his newfound fame during the special after show episode The Tiger King and I. Here’s what he has to say.

Ever since it premiered on March 20, Netflix miniseries ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ has been hogging headlines all over the world. With the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, people had been looking for new content to watch and the timing was just perfect for Tiger King, the show which has now become a sensation. After a remarkable success, Netflix dropped a special episode featuring interviews with seven of the supporting characters that make up the cast. The 40-minute long episode featured host Joel McHale connecting with the guests virtually from his couch.

The bonus episode featured John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Kelci Saffery, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkham and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, speaking about the show and their experience. During the interview, former zoo manager John Reinke spoke about his newfound fame after the docu-series turned out to be a smashing hit. John said that his life has changed because of the show. He mentioned that people recognise him whenever he goes out. He stated that even though people are currently practicing social distancing, they shake hands with him and pose for selfies.

“You are waiting on somebody to come up to you, they don’t care about the COVID, and they just want to shake your hand, take a picture with you. It is pretty crazy,” he said. During the interaction, John also made a startling allegation against Joe Exotic. He accused Joe of ‘blowing up' his cabin. Explaining just how destructive Joe was, he said, “The man’s done a lot of stupid shit. I mean there towards the end, he got to where he’s blowing everything up. Hell, he blew up my golf cart and my damn cabin.” ALSO READ: Tiger King: Here’s all you need to know about Netflix series’ 8th episode hosted by Joel McHale

Credits :Netflix

