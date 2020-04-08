Tiger King grabs the top spot on the rating charts as viewership surges amid social distancing

According to a report in Variety, Joe Exotic's story showcased in Tiger King witnessed a sluggish start with a 280000 average minute audience on the day of it release which was March 20. But later on viewership surged quickly as the show became a hit.

Tiger King is currently raking in gold ratings for Netflix as the show grabs the numero uno stop in viewership numbers. According to a report in Variety, Joe Exotic's story showcased in Tiger King witnessed a sluggish start with a 280000 average minute audience on the day of it release which was March 20. Later on, as the world was practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the show steadily started increasing its viewership numbers. By day nine of its release the show had 4 million average minute audiences.

The numbers since then have been rising aggressively. The Netflix show has now become a must-watch on everyone's list. People across the world are binge-watching the Tiger King documentary series. Now, there is a strong buzz that a sequel could also be in works that will star Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage. The zookeeper is currently serving a jail term for allegedly trying to get rival animal rights activist killed by hiring an assassin. According to news reports, another show from Netflix, Stranger Things had a Stranger Things season 2 had 31.2 unique viewers in the United States, as compared to Tiger King's 34.3 million.

The Duffer Brothers show, Stranger Things in its season 3 pulled 36.3 million unique viewers in 10 days. The fans and viewers have been talking about the show on social media and also asking those who have not seen it yet to view it immediately. The show's popularity has seen very rapid growth and has become a favourite among viewers.

(ALSO READ: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: Definitive sequel of the Netflix series to feature Joe Exotic himself)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More