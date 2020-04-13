Tiger King: Here’s all you need to know about Netflix series’ 8th episode hosted by Joel McHale

The eighth episode of Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem hosted by Joel McHale premieres on Netflix.

After receiving a roaring response for Joe Exotic starrer crime documentary Tiger King, Netflix has dropped a new aftershow for the same. On Sunday midnight, the 8th episode of Tiger King: Murder, Madness, and Mayhem called The Tiger King and I, premiered on Netflix with Joel McHale as the new host interviewing people from the Joe Exotic universe. The 40-minute long episode comes as an added bonus for all the Tiget King fans who binged watched the documentary.

The first seven episodes of the documentary series released on Netflix on March 20 and have been trending on the number one spot since then. The eighth episode of the crime series that dropped online yesterday was filmed without Joe Exotic who happens to be the central character in the crime series. Having been shot amidst the lockdown, the episode features host Joel McHale speaking to the guests virtually while being seated on his couch.

Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years at the federal jail in Texas as the American zookeeper has been booked for two murders and 17 other charges relating to violations at the zoo. Out of the many people, host Joel McHale spoke to, Jeff Lowe, Rick Kirkham, Cowie, Reinke, and Saff are a few to name. Besides Netflix, other streaming platforms are also dipping their feet in Joe Exotic's river. Fox is running a Monday night while Investigation Discovery is coming up with a series titled Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic.

Credits :Netflix

