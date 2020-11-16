  1. Home
Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage ARRESTED on drunk driving charges

Tiger King star and Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage was recently arrested for drunk driving in Texas. Scroll down for the details.
Tiger King: Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage ARRESTED on drunk driving charges
According to recent reports via TMZ, Tiger King star Dillon Passage was arrested Sunday for DWI. Dillon was stopped by cops in Travis County, Texas just after 3 AM. He failed his field sobriety test and was handcuffed and taken to jail. He was booked just after 5:30 AM for misdemeanour Driving While Intoxicated. Dillon posted a video of himself at an event last night on Instagram.

 

Dillon's husband, Joe Exotic, then told TMZ, “I’ve tried my hardest to get him to quit drinking, I love him." Joe Exotic continues to serve his 22-year prison sentence for putting a hit out on Carole Baskin, something he strongly denies. He has asked President Trump for either a commutation of his sentence or an outright pardon.

 

For the unversed, Joe and Dillon got married on December 11, 2017. They tied the knot two months after Joe's previous husband, Travis Maldonado, fatally shot himself accidentally.

 

Credits :TMZ

