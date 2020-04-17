Tiger King: Joe Exotic scores a small legal victory in wrongful imprisonment lawsuit; Granted extension

Tiger King star Joe Exotic's scored a small legal victory after he was granted an extension in his USD 89 million false arrest lawsuit. Read on to know more.

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic has been granted an extension in his wrongful imprisonment lawsuit after he wrote to the judge and pointed out that he has no access to a computer to appeal his conviction. The Tiger King ended up scoring a small victory in the case after he was granted an extension. Joe Exotic has recently become world-famous, thanks to Netflix’s insanely popular docu-series Tiger King which revolves around him. According to TMZ, on April 15, Joe wrote a letter to the judge presiding over his case, asking an extension in order to reply to the government’s documents in the civil case.

He stated that since he has been put in isolated quarantine in a federal prison medical centre in Texas due to Coronavirus concerns, he does not have access to necessary tools to appeal his conviction. TMZ also reported that the Tiger King star is seeking USD 89 million in his wrongful imprisonment complaint. He has requested access to a prison law library to prepare his response. “I am being isolated at the Federal Medical Center [in] Fort Worth and have NO access to a computer, phone, email or library to respond to the government’s last request,” he wrote in the letter.

“I am asking for at least [a] 30-day extension to the deadline of April 28th, 2020 in hopes I am allowed access to use things in order to properly answer their request,” he added. Responding to the request, Joe was granted a 30-day extension will have to sned his response by May 28. According to Mirror, Joe is seeking roughly about USD 89 million in his complain – USD 73 million in damages, and an additional USD 15 million for false arrest false imprisonment, discrimination, selective enforcement, misinterpreting the law and the death of his mother Shirley Schreibvogel.

