Tiger King: Juror involved in convicting Joe Exotic slams the true crime series for making Joe 'a victim'

Ever since Netflix dropped the true-crime series titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, people have been gushing about it on social media. Based on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic, the miniseries was released earlier this year and has been making headlines because of its popularity. Now, a juror involved in convicting Exotic is slamming the docu-series for portraying him as "a victim". The series focuses on the rivalry between zoo owner Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Exotic’s real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage and in April 2019, he was found guilty of killing five tigers and trying to arrange the killing of Baskin. In addition to this, he was also convicted of selling tiger cubs and presenting false wildlife records. The self-titled 'Tiger King' is currently in prison as he was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment. Reflecting on the miniseries, juror Kristin stated that justice hadn't been done properly. She claimed that the story portrayed in the show is not real and the creators have done “a huge injustice to the jury.”

Featuring on the new Fox Nation series titled A Tiger King Investigation with Nancy Grace, Kristin said, “It just wasn't even the same story. It did a huge injustice to the jury because now people think that we convicted him based on absolutely nothing." She said the series made him so lovable that the audience actually empathise with him. They made him out to be almost a victim.

She also gave an account of a recording that suggested that Joe was involved in the planning of Baskin’s murder. “We could have convicted on both murders for hire counts based on one sentence that Joe said, which was 'The first guy that I hired to kill her ran away with my $3,000. Now we're going to try this again.'"

