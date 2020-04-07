Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: Definitive sequel of the Netflix series to feature Joe Exotic himself

The follow up documentary of the popular Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will feature none other than Joe Exotic himself on whose life the story has been made. Read on for further details.

If you are bored of the COVID-19 lockdown already and also running out of web shows to watch, then there is one more series that you can add to your checklist which is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The miniseries was released on popular digital streaming platform Netflix on March 20, 2020, and has received a humongous response from the viewers. For the unversed, it is based on the real-life story and adventures of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper.

Now, the good news is that this new series is going to get a definitive sequel and everyone is pretty excited about the same. And according to Fox News, the extended version will feature Joe Exotic himself whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. The seven-part documentary series which has been well-received by the audiences also left multiple questions in their minds which will be answered in the new documentary that will be telecast by the popular channel Investigation Discovery.

The new documentary which is called ‘Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic’ will throw light upon other secrets confined only to Joe, never-before-seen footage, exclusive visuals and many other facets of his life. However, reports suggest that the extended version will not be shown on Netflix and will be exclusively telecast on Investigation Discovery. However, one of the documentary’s subjects has revealed that the streaming platform is planning to release new episodes later in the future. Talking about the Netflix series, it has been directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

Credits :Fox News

