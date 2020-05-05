Tiger King: Nicolas Cage is all set to play Joe Exotic and fans think he is a ‘brilliant choice’

Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the role of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and fans think it is a brilliant choice. Check out their reaction.

Ever since it was announced that Nicolas Cage will play the role of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series, fans have been flipping out. They think it a “brilliant” casting and couldn’t be more excited to watch the show. The actor will feature as the eccentric zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, in an eight-episode series. This will mark Cage’s debut in the Television industry. The makers have not announced the title of the upcoming show yet.

The show will be based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild. Reacting to the news, fans flooded Twitter and expressed their excitement over the Ghost Rider actor being cast as Joe Exotic. “Nicolas Cage to play Tiger King's Joe Exotic in new TV series. This is brilliant!” a fan wrote. “Apparently Nicolas cage is playing Joe Exotic in a series coming up and I CANNOT wait,” another tweeted.

While the announcement took many by surprise, some fans thought the decision wasn't surprising at all because Cage is the only actor who can do justice to Exotic’s role. “Nicolas Cage being cast as Joe Exotic is the most surprising/unsurprising thing to happen,” a fan tweeted. “Nicolas Cage is playing Joe Exotic in a new Tiger King TV show, of course,” another Twitter user commented. “Love Nicolas Cage in anything. He puts it all in his role every time. Can’t wait to see him,” a fan wrote praising the actor.

Check out the reactions here:

#NicolasCage to play #TigerKing they really couldn’t pick a better person if they tried it’s perfect — Peyk (@peykersozlu) May 5, 2020

Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in a mini series...this I gotta see!!! — Welcome to the pleasure dome (@SarahSurgey1) May 5, 2020

In other news, Nicolas Cage has apparently been cast as The Tiger King and it’s reassuring to know they’ve hired crazy to play crazy — Conor (@Conor_JRiley) May 5, 2020

Possibly the best casting decision ever... Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King miniseries https://t.co/NIgog9otKJ — AJ Kirby (@ajkirbyauthor) May 5, 2020

Apparently Nicolas cage is playing Joe Exotic in a series coming up and I CANNOT wait — Natalie (@nattybluefox) May 5, 2020

Nicolas Cage being cast as Joe Exotic is the most surprising/unsurprising thing to happen — Vanilla Zaku (@ZinZaku) May 5, 2020

