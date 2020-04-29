Tiger King: Post the true crime show's success, Joaquin Phoenix requests the US Government to protect big cats

Post Tiger King’s massive success, Joaquin Phoenix, his girlfriend Rooney Mara, and various other celebrities have requested the US Government to protect big cats. Read on to know more.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was released in March. And in the past few weeks, the true-crime series has managed to break the internet. It has taken the internet by storm and people can’t stop talking about it. Following the docu-series’ overwhelming success, various celebrities are coming forward in support of the big cats, Variety reported. The list includes Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix, who has urged the US Government to pass The Big Cat Public Safety Act.

The act was first proposed in 2019, but could not catch people’s attention, and now, thanks to the Netflix series, influential celebrities are taking interest in the act. In an attempt to protect these magnificent animals, Joaquin, his girlfriend Rooney Mara, Glenn Close, Justin Theroux, and many more have joined the Animal Legal Defense Fund. They have signed an open letter to Congress members urging them to pass the bill. “Netflix’s docuseries ‘Tiger King’ has become a cultural phenomenon since it was released and has made big cats — and those who abuse them — a popular topic of conversation,” Animal Legal Defense Fund Executive Director Stephen Wells said.

The series is based on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. The show focuses on the rivalry between zoo owner Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Exotic’s real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage and in April 2019, he was found guilty of killing five tigers and trying to arrange the killing of Baskin. In addition to this, he was also convicted of selling tiger cubs and presenting false wildlife records. The self-titled 'Tiger King' is currently in prison as he has been sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Money Heist stars & couple Jaime Lorente and Maria Pedraza clap for healthcare workers amid COVID 19

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×