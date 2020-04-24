Tiger King: Prince William reveals he won’t watch the docu series for THIS hilarious reason

Prince William revealed that he won’t watch Netflix’s true crime docu series Tiger King. Read on to know why.

Just like all of us, Price Williams is also looking for interesting content to watch during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. However, even though people can’t stop talking about it, William says he will not watch Netflix’s insanely popular series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Ever since the true-crime series came out in March, it has been the centre of attraction. The Duke of Cambridge recently appeared on Stephen Fry's Big Night In and revealed that he and his wife Kate Middleton are not planning on watching the controversial series.

The 37-year-old Duke commented on the controversial series, based on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic, when he asked Fry, “By the way, have you seen anything good on TV? It's hell without 'EastEnders.” The entertainer replied by pointing out that people have been bragging about how good Tiger King is. Reacting to Fry’s comment, William quipped, “I tend to avoid shows about royalty.” Even though people can’t stop talking about the show that has hogged headlines in the last few weeks, William is not going to join the fan list any time soon.

Earlier this week, it was reported that thanks to the widespread stay-at-home orders, Netflix is getting a lot of traffic, especially with the release of the true-crime series. In its quarterly earnings report, Netflix stated that 64 million member accounts chose to watch the documentary miniseries in the first four weeks of its release. It was reported that in its first 10 days of release, the docu-series averaged over 19 million viewers in total. In addition to this, about 34 million watched at least a few minutes of the series, making it one of the most-watched Netflix shows ever. However, even though people can’t stop talking about it, William says he will not watch Netflix’s insanely popular series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Fox news reported.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×