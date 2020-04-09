Tiger King star Joe Exotic has not tested positive for Coronavirus confirms husband Dillon Passage

Husband Dillon Passage confirms Tiger King's Joe Exotic has not tested positive for Coronavirus.

Netflix crime documentary Tiger King is based on the life of American zookeeper Joe Exotic. Exotic was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment after being accused of several charges, including two murders-for-hire and 17 other wildlife violations. Out of the many charges levied upon him, most of his crimes were examined in the Netflix documentary. One of the rumours about him say that Joe Exotic contracted the Coronavirus after being quarantined following his transfer to a prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

However, putting an end to all the speculations, his husband Dillon Passage recently spoke to ET about Joe Exotic's health and revealed that he has not tested positive for COVID-19. "He does not have COVID-19 but at the previous facility he was at, there were multiple cases," Dillon told the portal referring to the country jail where Joe was kept before his transfer to the prison in Fort Worth. Revealing about why he was quarantined, he explained, "So when he got moved, I think it was just like a safety precaution for this new facility in Fort Worth. To just keep him isolated just in case he did have it so he wasn't gonna pass it on to anybody else."

Exotic was recently placed in quarantine when he was transferred to the federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas after other prisoners at the county jail he was being held at tested positive for COVID-19. During the 14-day quarantine, Exotic has not been allowed to make any telephone calls or check and send emails. However, he has filed a USD 94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and his former business partner, Jeff Lowe.

