Tiger Woods Goes Instagram Official With Donald Trump's Ex-Daughter-in-Law Vanessa Trump; Shares First Photos

Tiger Woods has made his relationship with Vanessa Trump public. The golf star shared photos of himself with Vanessa on Instagram and Twitter/X, confirming their relationship.

In his post, Tiger Woods wrote, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

The couple has been dating for several months, with reports of their relationship surfacing earlier this month. Vanessa Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before their divorce in 2018. She shares two children, Kai, 17, and Donald III, 16, with her ex-husband.

Woods’ Instagram post included two photos. One showed the couple standing together in front of a vine-covered wall, while the other captured them cuddling on a hammock. This is the first time Woods has shared pictures with Vanessa, making their relationship official.

According to PEOPLE, Woods and Vanessa were first linked on March 13, when news broke that they had been quietly dating according to the Daily Mail. Sources close to Vanessa have stated that her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., is cool with her new relationship with Woods.

Woods and Vanessa reportedly connected through their children's shared interest in golf. Woods is the father of Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, from his previous marriage to Elin Nordegren. Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, is also a talented junior golfer and has committed to playing for the University of Miami next year.

The couple has been spotted at various golf events over the past few months. Earlier this week, Charlie and Kai both competed in the Junior Invitational in South Carolina. In February, Woods attended the Genesis Invitational in San Diego with Vanessa and her daughter.

A source told PEOPLE that their kids are going golf places and both are very disciplined about the sport. They have that in common.