TikTok Boom! Addison Rae UNFOLLOWS mom Sheri Easterling amid infidelity drama with her dad Monty Lopez.

After unfollowing her dad Monty Lopez on Instagram, Addison Rae has taken the leap and also unfollowed her mom Sheri Easterling on the platform. The drama in the family seems never-ending as this summer it was revealed that Rae's father Monty had an alleged affair with a 25-year-old named Renée Ash. Now, it appears that Addison is not too pleased with her mother either.

Over the weekend, after Addison unfollowed her mom, a TikTok account named TikTokroom revealed with a screengrab that the 21-year-old Internet star had unfollowed her mom. Reacting to the news, Sheri commented on the post, "Heart wrenching" while adding a sad face to express her disappointment, per Just Jared. Netizens believe the recent unfollow by Rae actually makes sense, given that the parents were getting out-of-hand and especially embarrassing on the platform as Sheri had started openly flirting with Rapper Yung Gravy on the app and Monty had shown his dislike of the two getting together in a TikTok in which he challenged the rapper to a wrestling match.

Besides riling each other up, Monty has also taken to attacking other celebs on the platform. While Tana Mongeau shared her thoughts on Monty's TikTok challenging Rapper Yung Gravy as she commented, "I'm calling the police," not liking Mongeau's interference, Monty replied to her comment with extremely derogatory remarks as she wrote, "About your body count?" and further commented, "Go take a bath." This insult to the famous vlogger led to her making a TikTok on the issue as Tana leaked Monty's texts in the clip she captioned, "@Monty please allow me to collect the receipts and follow up. Disgusting."

In the clip, she started by clarifying that her comment was all in good fun and later added, "I commented on this and he said 'go take a bath.' I did take a bath today, but that's beside the point. And I've held back during this scandal." She went on, "But clearly, he (Lopez) wants a beef. And first of all, I don't know why a grown man, a father, is even discussing my body count, is beyond me. But you've all seen the paparazzi video of him stalking down for a selfie." Mongeau revealed with text receipts, "And I'm tired of insisted facetime requests like these. You think all of my young friends are tired of him acting like this."

Mongeau dropped the bomb as she disclosed, "When, actually I've seen him put so many things up his nose, at several teenage events. And I remember a couple of events where I had to back you off my friends. Inside of houses, in bedrooms, because they were scared." Given these massive scandals, it was just a matter of time before Addison would unfollow both her parents.

