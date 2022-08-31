TikTok Boom! Addison Rae's dad Monty Lopez REACTS to ex-wife Sheri Easterling's VMAs date with Yung Gravy

After TikTok royalty Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling debuted her romance with rapper Yung Gravy on the MTV VMAs red carpet by being his plus one to the show, her estranged husband Monty Lopez is reacting to the new couple. Previously, Lopez expressed his dislike of the pair flirting in TikTok videos and even went as far as challenging the rapper to a wrestling match.

After the pair made their red carpet appearance, Monty took to Instagram to reply to their apparent provocation as he posted a mirror selfie of himself shirtless and with his lower body covered with a towel on his story which he captioned, "#tiredoflivinglie," Monty went on to write, "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!" He also accused his ex-wife of interfering with his relationship with Macye Neumeyer, his daughter from a previous relationship. Besides, Addison, Monty shares sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Sheri Easterling.

He alleged, "I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder to be with her!" He then continued to write, "Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!" Monty and Sheri first got married in 2004, however, the couple divorced years later and then decided to remarry in 2017. Earlier this year, news came out that Monty was in an alleged affair with a 25-year-old who accused Monty and revealed that he "misled me on his marriage, he lied to me." After the scandal, Sheri changed her Instagram bio to "single mom" and talked about being focused on her kids.

