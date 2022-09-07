TikTok Boom! Addison Rae's dad Monty Lopez releases diss track against Sheri Easterling's new beau Yung Gravy.

Monty Lopez is not one to backdown. After challenging rapper Yung Gravy to a wrestling match, Addison Rae's father is at it against as Monty took to social media and posted a diss track against the rapper after Gravy took Lopez's estranged wife Sheri Easterling to the MTV VMAs as his date and was seen getting intimate with Sheri on the red carpet.

Lopez and Sheri started trending on the Internet earlier this month as the TikTok stars brought their relationship problems to the fore. After declaring her "single mom" status, Sheri started flirting with Yung Gravy through TikTok clips soon the pair made their romance public as they made their first red carpet appearance at the VMAs and shocked all with their cute chemistry. The public display of their affection did not sit well with Monty as he went on Instagram to react to their red carpet appearance and called his ex-wife "leftovers."

Though Lopez insisted that he was "unbothered" by Sheri's new romance, he went on to post a diss track for the rapper. While he only posted a snippet of the song at first, the TikTok star's dad also posted a full version of the track on YouTube later. As expected, the track got immense hate from the netizens who have yet again come forward to stop Monty from further embarrassing himself. Lopez got trolled for his track which he named Leftovers signalling his disrespect for his estranged wife.

In a minute-and-a-half-long version of the song that Lopez published, he can be heard referring to himself as Michael Jordan. He also singled out Gravy, in the song, stating, per SportsKeeda, "You are not Scottie Pippen."

