TikTok Boom! Dixie D'Amelio is 'so much happier' with Noah Beck after taking their romance offline

Dixie D'Amelio is opening up about her off-the-record relationship with beau Noah Beck. In a recent chat with People, the TikTok star shared that taking her romance with fellow TikTok sensation Noah Beck off the internet was the best step for their relationship. Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about Dixie and Beck's relationship as rumours of a breakup brew after they stopped posting details about their love life on the internet.

During the interview, Dixie shared that things between the couple have been "so great" since they took their relationship offline. She also added, "We're so much happier." She further explained why the two took such a step, "We have so much more fun by not posting [our relationship]. People don't need to know what's going on, and they have no right to know. It's not like we have a relationship account that they're following. They're following us as [individual] people."