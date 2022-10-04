TikTok Boom! Here's how much screen time Charli and Dixie D’Amelio spend on their phones

As TikTok stars, there's no denying that Charli and Dixie's social media usage is higher than most people. During an interaction on Chicks in the Office podcast, the D'Amelio siblings confessed what their actual screen time is on a regular basis. Among the two, Dixie who is the elder sister admitted that she spends more time on the phone compared to Charli. While checking her daily average usage which takes place from scrolling to messaging, Dixie was shocked to find out that she spends 12 hours per day on her phone as per the iPhone numbers.

Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio have made a career in Hollywood out of their TikTok fame. The sisters famously appeared on The D’Amelio Show which recently premiered its second season. In terms of making candid confessions, the D'Amelio sisters recently opened up about how much time they spend on their phones on a daily basis.

Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok usage

On checking her own screen time, Charli revealed that she records up to nine hours of phone usage every day. While detailing her usage, Dixie then mentioned that the highest amount app that she consumed was TikTok and noted that it could be because she has a habit of falling asleep while watching TikTok videos.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok followers

The screen time spent by the D'Amelio sisters on their phones shouldn't be surprising given how much online content the two themselves generate. While Charli has 147.5 followers on the platform, her older sister has 57.5 million fans on TikTok.

While the D'Amelio sisters' TikTok fame has landed them a reality show and also a potential singing career that is expected to receive a massive launch for Charli, the duo have been open about it not being an easy journey to embrace all the fame and popularity. In the first season of their popular reality show, Dixie spoke about the toll it took on her mental health, with millions of fans focused on their every move. Following the success of The D'Amelio Show, Charli and her mother also entered another famed reality show, Dancing With the Stars.

