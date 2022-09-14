TikTok Boom! Jojo Siwa is the 'happiest girl' as she starts new romance with TikTok star Avery Cyrus
Jojo Siwa confirms her new romance months after breaking up with Kylie Prew.
It's springtime for TikTok stars. Last year, Jojo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and broke the internet. Following her coming out, her followers and netizens, in general, have been very supportive of the young celeb's romantic relationships. She was last confirmed to be dating social media influencer Kylie Prew but the two broke up a few months ago.
But it seems like Jojo has already found someone new for herself as she confirmed in her recent PDA-filled TikToks that she was indeed dating fellow TikTok star, Avery Cyrus. Rumours of the two allegedly dating started swirling on the app after the pair posted a "mukbang" (eating show) together earlier in April and as it turns out their fans were definitely onto something. Since then, the two were frequently spotted together. Once in Disneyland and then fans also noticed that Cyrus accompanied Siwa on her family trip to Iowa.
With all the rumours flying around, it was only a matter of time before Siwa would have given up to the eagle eyes of her fans. On Monday, She took to TikTok to put the search to end once and for all as she posted a video of herself with Cyrus and wrote, "Happiest girl," while the two shared a kiss on the clip. The adorable budding romance of the young stars comes out in the light weeks after Cyrus confirmed her split with her ex-girlfriend Soph Mosca who is a digital content creator. At the time, both Soph and Avery came out with their individual statements announcing their split.
