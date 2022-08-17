TikTok Boom! Noah Beck clarifies why he was missing from girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio's Vegas birthday bash

Noah Beck is clearing up all the rumours. While Dixie D'Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday bash in Las Vegas, fans noticed that Beck was missing from the TikTok star's side. Beck's absence started rumours that travelled around the Internet assuming that the two had called it quits after nearly two years of dating. Beck took to Twitter on August 11 to clarify why he could not make it to his girlfriend's birthday party.

D'Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday milestone alongside her 18-year-old sister and fellow TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio who brought her boyfriend Landon Barker with her. Other guests including D'Amelio's parents were also present at the party while only Beck seemed to be missing. His absence on the scene prompted many fans to presume that the couple was going through a rough patch.

However, on Thursday, Beck posted a clarification note on Twitter which read, "Work has held me back from attending the fun in Vegas," he went on to elaborate, "A lot of the work that is done behind the scenes, the stuff that makes all this other stuff possible." He also called out his fans who came after D'Amelio, "You guys (Noah's nation/Becksters/or just anyone who supports me) know how much you mean to me, but have to stop being rude to the people I love..." He continued, "I can't sit back anymore while it goes on." He remarked, "We are normal people, too, and we see everything."

While concluding his lengthy note, Beck took on a firm tone and wrote, "As consumers of our content, please stop assuming the worst between us. We are both very hard-working and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice. However, it's the communication between us, that you guys don't see, that keeps the bond strong."

Later that day, before Dixie's birthday, Beck urged netizens to let her have just one day without hate, "It's almost her day… make her feel the love she deserves."

To read the entirety of Noah Beck's statement, click HERE.

