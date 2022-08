TikTok Boom! PewDiePie gets SLAMMED by netizens for mocking deaf TikTok star Scarlet May

In a recent boom on TikTok, netizens are coming after the largest YouTuber PewDiePie after he made some premature jokes on his channel. All of it started when the YouTube sensation decided to review some "cringe" TikToks on his channel with his pet dog as he titled his video "My Dog Cringes at TikToks" but things soon turned disrespectful when Felix Kjellberg made jokes about a deaf TikTok star Scarlet May using sign language.