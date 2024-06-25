TikTok Couple Known For Coming Up With Pookie Are Pregnant; See Here

As for the TikTok star Campbell Puckett aka Pookie with her husband Jett, they are pregnant, and it would be their first child. The spokesperson for the couple has spoken to PEOPLE and the news has been confirmed. The couple decided to spread the good news to the public through their social media handles; a common practice in the contemporary world.

As the TikTok couple shared with PEOPLE, they both look radiant while gearing up for the arrival of their baby.

"We've always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I'm most excited to see him become a dad, I've thought about that since I met him," Campbell, 32, tells PEOPLE.

As it lies in front of them, Campbell and Jett have high expectations to welcome the baby into the world, ready to be parents to the newborn.

"Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world," the couple says. "We're ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents."

Expectant parents Campbell and Jett share tender moments in black and white photos

They were seen here cuddling; in one tender picture taken in black and white, Campbell rests her head on Jett’s shoulder and he looks down at her tenderly.

Another picture shows Campbell surrounded only by herself, having a great time photographed in a black and white body-con dress while pregnant.

Campbell and Jett are looking forward to the birth of their first child with great enthusiasm and thankfulness for this unfolding wonderful experience of parenthood.

Campbell and Jett's love story: From TikTok fame to parenthood

Campbell and Jett became very popular last year through their outfit of the day, which involves the two dressing in different outfits for different occasions. Specifically, Jett received much praise on social media due to his excessive complimenting of Campbell, referred to as Pookie. The admiring words are often contained in the statement, "Pookie is looking fire tonight."

In January, Campbell revealed a TikTok video that narrates how the two met. They first met at a wine bar in Philadelphia where Jett took the first initiative by offering to get her a glass of wine. "Two days later, we were inseparable," Jett said in the video. "And 10 months later we were engaged."

Iheme and Campbell tied the knot in April 2018, and the latter recently celebrated their wedding anniversary through a video that highlighted the memories of their big day, especially after they are expecting their first child together.

"Our wedding best day of my life," Campbell wrote in her post, which featured clips of the couple's ceremony and afterparty.

