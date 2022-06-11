TikTok star Cooper Noriega passes away at 19, found dead in a parking lot

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has sadly passed away. He was 19. According to data acquired by US Weekly from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the social media celebrity was discovered dead in a parking lot on Thursday, June 9. The reason for death has not been revealed, and the matter is still being investigated.

The model has previously shared his problems with mental illness and drug abuse with his followers. He stated on Sunday, June 5, that he had launched a Discord channel where he and his fans could open up about their mental challenges and share their stories. “If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join,” he said in a video posted to his TikTok account as per US Weekly. “I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself.”

However, Noriega’s death comes one day after he posted a cryptic video in bed and wrote, “who else be thinking they gon die young af.” The social media celebrity did not elaborate on why he believed he will die young. Interestingly, Noriega also revealed that he had just split up with Sabrina Quesada, a fellow TikToker with whom he had been dating for over two years.

Meanwhile, Cooper's most recent TikTok post, shared on June 9, was a collaboration with fellow influencer Bryce Hall. Following Cooper's death, Bryce commented, "I love you so much." Other TikToker celebrities who paid tribute were, Sam Vicchiollo, who wrote, "I hope you finally have peace, i love you so f***king much cooper." Noriega has 1.77 million followers on TikTok, and a substantial Instagram following as well.

Our thoughts are with Cooper Noriega‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.