TikToker Dylan Mulvaney on the Bud Light controversy: I’m going to try to leave gender out of this

Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney is currently making headlines after she returned to the app with a new video where she reacted to a recent controversy that began when she was chosen for a Bud Light beer advertisement. After the ad featured Dylan, she started receiving massive backlash from people around the world and they started boycotting the beer brand and its parent company. For the unversed, netizens started talking down upon Dylan due to which she took a break from making videos. Now, the TikToker returned to the app on April 27 and has reacted to the controversy.

Dylan Mulvaney reacts to Bud Light controversy

Dylan started the video with her signature phrase, where she mostly reveals the Bud Light controversy. In the video she was quoted saying, “It’s day 9610 of being a human. It’s day 9610 of being a human. I’ve always tried to love everyone, even the people who make it really, really hard, and I think it’s ok to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel.” She further added that she doesn’t want to stay quiet anymore and said, “I’ve always tried to love everyone, even the people who make it really, really hard, and I think it’s ok to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel.”

Fans reactions

As soon as the video was shared, over 50,000 people took to the comments section to express their love for Dylan. One user commented, “I can feel how at peace you are right now, and that makes me so happy. This is how we get through this. Love you so much xoxo”, while another fans wrote, “You are the epitome of grace in this video.”

ALSO READ: Who is Dylan Mulvaney; 5 facts to know about the trans activist