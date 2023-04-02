TikToker Eitan Broude's mom goes viral after calling Zendaya 'a big fat slay'

Eitan Broude, a fashion influencer and designer, frequently gives his 400,000 TikTok followers outfit ratings and critiques from his mother, Adele, who, while she might not be familiar with every star, does have an eye for style.

The two cycled through a few of Zendaya's red-carpet ensembles on March 30, and fans were enthralled by her commentary.

Adele asked, "Is that the attractive lady?" Eitan identified as 26-year-old Zendaya. She exclaimed, "Oh, yay!" when she found out what it was.

Eitan halted while cycling through some of Zendaya's most iconic looks, frequently expressing disbelief at his mother's direct criticism.

Here is how Adele, Eitan Broude’s mom, showered praises over Zendaya

Adele's favorite outfits varied from the actress's iconic deep purple two-piece Alaa ensemble, which she described as "just a big fat slay of the largest, fattest dragon," to a voluminous Dice Kayek short dress she wore to a Tiffany & Co. jewelry line launch party in 2018.

Because it matched her hot pink Crocs, she also adored the hot pink Ralph and Russo gown the "Euphoria" actress wore to the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiere.

With reference to the vivid yellow gown she wore to the 2021 Oscars, she said "She understood the color memo. This is really wonderful. She resembles a mermaid."

A two-piece red outfit that Zendaya wore to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards was less flattering to Adele. Although it appeared as though the top half had "fallen down," Adele called it "wowzers bowzers."

Eitan said, "Zendaya would make it work even if it did fall down."

Despite the fact that some reviewers may disagree with Adele's ratings, they admire her sweetness, her tone of substance, and her uniqueness. One viewer said, "Your mom is always bashing beige, but I adore it, lol."

ALSO READ: Will Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach work with her after announcing retirement? New tweets suggest so