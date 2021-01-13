Tilda Swinton gets candid about her sexuality; Says she has always felt queer even before coming out

Tilda Swinton recently opened up and got candid about her sexuality and how she has always felt queer. Scroll down to see what she said.

Dr Strange actress Tilda Swinton recently got candid about her sexual identity while taking to British Vogue. The 60-year-old British Oscar-winning actress spoke about her new projects, her inspiring career and her sexuality. The actress also revealed that she has always felt queer, even before she came out, and just wanted to get comfortable in her career before outing the news. Tilda added, that for her, queerness means having sensibility, and she is glad that she has found it.

Swinton then said: “Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg.” If you didn’t know, the Snowpieces actress is currently dating artist Sandro Kopp, and shares twins Honor and Xavier with ex-husband, John Byrne.

Back in September 2019, during an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Dev Patel recalled his first day on the sets of The Personal History of David Copperfield and revealed he accidentally elbowed Tilda on their first day of filming together. Dev explained that as soon as he accidentally hit her, he thought he had broken a tooth or two. “I accidentally elbowed Tilda in the mouth. I was so nervous. It was my first scene with her. There’s a whole thing where he’s almost about to pass out and he’s trying to find a couch to land on and I was spinning around and flailing and I kind of did like a UFC elbow," he explained. "And Tilda just stopped and I thought, ‘I just broke Tilda’s teeth in the first scene.’ And she was very gracious about it. All of her teeth are intact," he added. The Personal History of David Copperfield has been receiving good reviews from critics at the Toronto International Film Festival.

