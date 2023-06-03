Till Lindemann: Publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch parts ways with Rammstein vocalist over assault allegations

Amidst multiple sexual assault and drugging allegations against musician Till Lindemann, German publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch has decided to part ways with him. The Rammstein vocalist's contract has been terminated by the publisher who has also revealed other reasons besides the allegations that led to this decision. Keep reading to know more.

The statement posted by Kiepenheuer & Witsch translates to, "It is with shock that we have been pursuing allegations that have become public in recent days against Till Lindemann. Our compassion and respect go out to the women affected." It continues, "In the course of the current reporting, we have learned of a porn video in which Till Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women and in which the book 'In silent nights' published in 2013 by the publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch, plays a role."

The publishing house added, "We consider this a gross breach of trust and a reckless act against the values we represent as publishers. We strongly defend the freedom of art. Due to Till Lindemann's women-humiliating actions in said pornography and the targeted use of our book in the pornographic context, the separation we so ironically defended between the 'lyric self' and the author/artist is mocked by the author himself."

The statement concluded, "From our point of view, Till Lindemann crosses insurmountable limits for us in dealing with women. We have therefore decided to terminate cooperation with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our trust with the author is incurablely broken." Shelby Lynn, a fan from Ireland, who reportedly came to Vilnius, Lithuania, to attend a Rammstein concert was invited to an after-party where she met Lindemann.

As per reports, she has accused Lindemann of drugging her drinks and has posted pictures of herself with bruises after the concert. She claims that she has no memory of the evening after having two drinks and a shot of tequila. Lynn further claimed that she kept vomiting for 24 hours after the concert. Apart from her, reports have claimed that a number of other women have come forward with what they underwent during their interactions with the singer.

The allegations against Lindemann include drug abuse, sexual assault, inappropriate behaviour, and non-consensual activities. Lindemann has been a controversial figure with his sexual poems and thoughts regarding women. There have been several reports of the 60-year-old's team approaching women for Lindemann's sexual purposes. The victims coming forward are reportedly submitting screenshots and photos to document their experiences.

