Tim Allen hits back at Pamela Anderson’s claim that he flashed her on Home Improvement sets

Tim Allen has hit back at Pamela Anderson after the actress claimed that the former flashed her, once on the sets of Home Improvement. Anderson, who recently released her memoir Love, Pamela along with her documentary Pamela, A Love Story, has made some interesting revelations about her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, the Baywatch actress also reportedly claimed in her memoir that Allen had once flashed his penis to her when she was just 23-years-old. And now, Allen has hit back at her. Read on to find out.

Dailymail.com reportedly caught up with Tim Allen at a Starbucks last week and asked him what he had to say about Anderson’s claim. The 69-year-old actor responded, “She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.” Allen, who was casually dressed, further added that Anderson is a ‘good girl’. When the publication asked him if he had a good memory, he reportedly replied, ‘Yeah’ in a stoic manner.

Pamela Anderson’s claims about Tim Allen in her memoir

In her new memoir titled Love, Pamela, the actress recalled the day on the sets of Home Improvement when her co-actor Tim Allen allegedly flashed her. She wrote, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath.” Anderson shared that Allen used the fact that she had previously posed for Playboy magazine against her. She claimed that Allen told her that it was only fair because he too had seen her naked. Previously, Allen had told Variety that it never happened and that he would ‘never do such a thing’.

Home Improvement followed Allen’s character and his family in suburban Detroit. Pamela Anderson, who played the role of Lisa, was just 23 years old when the alleged incident happened in 1991, while her co-star was 37.