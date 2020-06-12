  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tim Allen says Buzz Lightyear is special to him because it forced him to be disciplined

Veteran actor Tim Allen feels his animated avatar Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" franchise can have a spin-off.
6878 reads Mumbai
Audience has seen Buzz and Woody's adventure in four films of "Toy Story". Allen feels that the franchise can last longer.

"We can have a Buzz spin-off. The franchise can last to infinity and beyond," said Allen.

Actor Tom Hanks, the voice of Sheriff Woody, quipped: "But it would be half good."

But without a doubt, the franchise has been special for both the actors.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Your favorite toys are all on #DisneyPlus. #ToyStory4 is now streaming!

A post shared by Toy Story 4 (@toystory) on

"It is so special to me because it forced me to be disciplined and on top of that there is something innocent about this character I wish I was and it's a beautiful experience," said Allen.

Hanks added: "I think we are probably on our 5th and 6th generation of people who are being introduced to Woody and Buzz. That is just powerful because that is something you don't take lightly nor the fact that it absolutely speaks to everybody of every age. The power and the bond of emotion you have with a toy the thing from your childhood that spurred your imagination I don't discount the importance of that moment."

It's been quite a long journey for them as the first "Toy Story" had hit the screens in 1995.

"Toy Story 4", a computer animated film by Pixar Animation Studios, had released in 2019 and will soon air on Star Movies. The film directly follows "Toy Story 3", as Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear embark on a new road trip adventure.

Credits :IANSGetty Images

