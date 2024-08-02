Tim Blake Nelson Teases Return To MCU As The Leader After 16 Years

Long overdue, Marvel fans need no reminder that Tim Blake Nelson's iconic turn as Samuel Sterns—the scientist who would become the powerful leader—was first seen way back in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Well, since then, he has been highly conspicuous by his absence across the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe—until now. As Nelson is set to make his comeback in next year's Captain America: Brave New World, people are expecting much from the character.

In an interview with Gamesradar+, Nelson said that it's been too long and he is excited to get back into the Captain America franchise. He said that instead of sitting on his couch and doing nothing, the character has evolved quite a lot since audiences last saw him. The star has confessed freely to having given up on the role, so the shock of reprising it cannot be overstated. The deal was sealed by working with Anthony Mackie, an old friend from drama school.

Nelson said: "I had given up on getting to play this character again and had despaired on that. I was astonished frankly when they said, 'We're bringing you back as The Leader, and it's going to be in the Captain America franchise.' I love Anthony Mackie, we've worked together before, we went to the same drama school, so I was all in."

Nelson has hinted at a much more faithful adaptation of the Leader's comic book roots, saying that fans could turn to the source material to get some idea of where the character is headed. He is quite convinced that all of that is going to be literally breathtaking when he views the villain in his cinematic avatar.

The fact that he changes from a despairing to an ecstatic state only as an actor is an example of the timeless appeal of this character. Nelson's surprise return has him overjoyed, as he has come to terms with the fact that he will never again play the leader. He has publicly thanked Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, for turning this vision into a reality.

