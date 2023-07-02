Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci enjoy date night in London days after confirming relationship

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci enjoyed a sweet date night in London on Saturday. The couple who recently confirmed their relationship was seen madly in love with each other as they had a great time at a restaurant. Read on to know their PDA moments.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci hold hands on date night

The film director and the Italian actress held hands as they put on a loved-up display while leaving a restaurant in London, according to Daily Mail. The outing marks the first time the lovebirds have been spotted together since confirming their romance.

For the date night, Tim kept things simple in a sleek all-black ensemble, consisting of a tailored suit and open-collar shirt. And, Monica coordinated her outfit perfectly, wearing a plunging top with her own black trouser suit, which boasted sexy side splits to show off her animal print wedges.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci had been dating secretly for months. Recently, in an interview with Elle France, Bellucci confirmed that she and the 64-year-old film director are dating each other. The Italian actress expressed her love for the filmmaker a few months after they were first linked. She said, "What I can say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all,' she said. 'It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

The actress has been in London shooting Beetlejuice 2 with Burton and praised the filmmaker's vision. She said, "I love Tim and I have great respect for Tim Burton."

Tim and Monica's love story

Monica and Tim first met 16 years ago but are said to have started dating after seeing each other at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October. News of their romance emerged in February, when Paris Match reported that the couple met briefly on the stage of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes in 2006, but it was only 16 years later, behind the scenes at another festival, that they became intimate.

