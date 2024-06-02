Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Star Michael Keaton Shares Weird Merchandising Experience Ahead Of Sequel Release

Michael Keaton is sharing insights on the “surreal” experience of reprising his iconic role in a forthcoming Beetlejuice sequel. The actor, who first brought the ghoul Betelgeuse to life in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice, recently discussed in an interview how he approached rediscovering the character's essence for the new film.

Michael Keaton talks about his Beetlegeuse merchandising experience

As per Empire magazine, Keaton stressed that it was important for him to see beyond all the Betelgeuse pop culture paraphernalia and return to what made him quirky originally.

“There’s been so much merchandising of it, I had to drop back to where it started,” Keaton reflected on his character, adding, “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?’ As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf club cover." (featuring Betelgeuse’s face on them)

Keaton admitted that seeing his character become a mainstream merchandising icon was a "f*cking weird" experience.

“To be honest with you, I’m being very frank — it was off-putting, to look and go. I don’t want to look like all these little things," he said, talking about countless strange imitations and versions of his character in merchandising even after almost two decades. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Beetlejuice sequel from the mind of Tim Burton to hit the theatres soon

Michael Keaton feels he has captured Betelgeuse’s essence again for Tim Burton's sequel whose release date is set for September 6.

“I love it,” Keaton said of the movie, adding, “I absolutely love this thing." He repeated, "I unabashedly love this. It wasn’t an easy one and we pulled it off in spades.”

According to the publication, director Tim Burton praised Keaton's performance saying it seemed like had been possessed by a demon as he slipped right back into his character easily.

The official description of the original Tim Burton masterpiece reads, "The plot revolves around a recently deceased young couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who become ghosts haunting their former home, and an obnoxious, devious ghost named Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice, portrayed by Michael Keaton) from the Netherworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder) permanently."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2024 cast is studded with stars such as Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Catherine O’Hara. It hits the theatres on September 6.

ALSO READ: Full House Creator Jeff Franklin Announces New Horror Film Murder With The Stars; Jonathan Silverman to Direct