Tim McGraw Admits Fear of Pyrotechnics on 'Standing Room Only Tour 2024: No Need to Light Myself On Fire

Country music star Tim McGraw, 56, is excited about his upcoming arena tour after almost a decade. But there's one thing that scares him: the on-stage fireworks planned for the show. He's not a big fan of pyrotechnics and fears he might accidentally get too close to them during his energetic performances.

Tim's tour promises to have a fantastic production, one of the coolest they've ever had. But he knows he has to be careful around those fireworks, or he might end up accidentally setting himself on fire!

He's also considering having his children join him on stage during the 'Standing Room Only Tour' starting in March 2024. However, they're not too keen on singing with him at the moment, preferring to sing with their mom, Faith Hill. Tim jokingly admits that he's probably the worst singer in the family, though he's pretty good himself.





Tim McGraw ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ for 2024: What do we know

Tim McGraw is gearing up to release his 17th studio album titled "Standing Room Only" on August 25. Excitingly, he's also planning a big tour for 2024!

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only tour will kick off on March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. McGraw will perform in more than 30 cities, including Chicago, Denver, and Seattle. And guess what? The talented Grammy winner Carly Pearce will be the opening act for all the tour dates.

In a statement, McGraw expressed his enthusiasm for giving his fans the best concert experience ever. He's got some amazing plans to make this tour the grandest and most unforgettable one he's ever done.

Tim McGraw's upcoming album, Standing Room Only, features hit tracks like "Standing Room Only," which made it to the top 20 of the Country Airplay charts. Fans can also look forward to hearing other well-known songs like "Hey Whiskey" and "Remember Me Well" on the album.

