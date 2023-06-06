Tim McGraw-Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie talks about switching from Ozempic to Mounjaro for PCOS; DEETS here

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw opened up about using Ozempic and Mounjaro for her PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome.

  • Gracie McGraw shared her PCOS diagnosis in March 2022 on social media.
  • Gracie McGraw also revealed using Ozempic for her PCOS symptoms.

Recently, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw opened up about using Ozempic and Mounjaro for her PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome. She slammed the haters who criticized her for using the medicine as well as explaining how these medicines help her to cope with the PCOS symptoms. Here is what Gracie McGraw has to say about the same.  

Gracie McGraw on using ozempic

Last week, Gracie McGraw, 26, took to her Instagram to show off her bikini body in some black and white photographs. In the pictures, Gracie can be seen donning a two-piece high-waisted bikini set and chic black sunglasses.

A user pointed out that her slim figure was because of using Ozempic, which is a type 2 diabetes drug to improve glycemic control. This drug is known to promote weight loss by reducing appetite and changing the way how our body breaks down sugar. To this Gracie replied, “I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

After her comment, fans quickly showed their support to the 26 year old singer. One fan commented, “PCOS sucks. Insulin resistance, weight gain, ovarian cysts, and polyps hair growth on the face and other odd areas. Plus a ton of other issues. I’m super glad she was able to get access to a great medication to help out!”

Gracie McGraw on PCOS

Previously in 2022, Gracie McGraw shared her PCOS diagnosis with an Instagram post and since then has been open about her health struggles as well as weight loss journey. The singer revealed that she and her doctor decided to try a medicine to ‘regulate my body more normally’ and help her to stay healthy. 

Gracie McGraw

How old is Gracie McGraw?
Gracie McGraw is 26 years old.
Who are Gracie McGraw's parents?
Gracie McGraw is daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
