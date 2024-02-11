Tim McGraw Honors Toby Keith With Onstage Tribute, Calls Late Country Singer 'A Great Artist'

Tim McGraw paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary country singer Toby Keith during his concert in Hard Rock, Florida. McGraw performed the song Live Like You Were Dying to honor the late artist. The Should Have Been a Cowboy singer passed away on February 5th after battling stomach cancer. McGraw also opened up about his bond with Keith on stage.

McGraw took to Instagram to share his special moments from the performance dedicated to Keith. In the video, he is seen speaking to the audience and saying, “Toby and I got to know each other pretty well early in our careers. We spent a lot of time hanging out on the bus, playing some shows together, and having to guard him in basketball. It wasn’t a lot of fun because he beat the s--- out of you.” The singer further added, “But he was a really, really good guy, a great artist and I always respected how he did things his way and didn't care what anybody thought.”

Toby Keith’s Dies Of Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith, 62, passed away on Monday, February 5th, after battling stomach cancer for a long time. Keith’s team released a statement soon after the artist breathed his last. The statement read, "Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night, February 5th, surrounded by his family." He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The country singer was on chemotherapy and had undergone surgery to cure cancer. The pop icon performed one last time at the People’s Choice Awards in September 2023.

Tim McGraw’s Tribute To Toby Keith

Mourning Toby Keith’s death, Tim McGraw took to Instagram on Thursday and shared, “Our self-titled debuts came out on the same day, April 20, 1993... Toby and I spent quite a bit of time together early in our careers. We had a lot of good times and conversations about what we wanted out of our careers and our lives. He was a maverick. He did things his way, on his terms, a true artist. I always have and always will have tremendous respect for his artistry, dedication and fearlessness to do his thing. We all will miss you, brother.”

