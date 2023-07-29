Tim McGraw's 2024 'Standing Room Only' Tour Adds Baltimore Date: Check the Schedule Now

Country music sensation Tim McGraw has set the stage for an epic tour experience in 2024. The "Standing Room Only" Tour promises to be the highlight of his career, and fans are eagerly awaiting his performance in Baltimore on June 21, 2024, at the CFG Bank Arena. Joining him as direct support for all tour dates is the talented singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, adding to the excitement.

With three Grammy Awards under his belt, McGraw has assured fans that this tour will be nothing short of extraordinary. They have meticulously planned special surprises to make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.

For those looking to secure their spot at the concert, mark your calendars for August 4 at 10 am. Tickets, along with exclusive VIP packages , will be up for grabs for the "Standing Room Only" Tour.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! McGraw is all set to release his upcoming album, "Standing Room Only," which is due to hit the airwaves next month.

Country music enthusiasts and fans of Tim McGraw are in for a treat, as this tour and album are expected to be nothing short of sensational.





Tim McGraw’s 2024 'Standing Room Only' Tour

See below for the tour dates: