Tim McGraw's 2024 'Standing Room Only' Tour Adds Baltimore Date: Check the Schedule Now
Country superstar Tim McGraw's "Standing Room Only" Tour hits Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on June 21, 2024. Carly Pearce joins as direct support. Don't miss this unforgettable night
Country music sensation Tim McGraw has set the stage for an epic tour experience in 2024. The "Standing Room Only" Tour promises to be the highlight of his career, and fans are eagerly awaiting his performance in Baltimore on June 21, 2024, at the CFG Bank Arena. Joining him as direct support for all tour dates is the talented singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, adding to the excitement.
With three Grammy Awards under his belt, McGraw has assured fans that this tour will be nothing short of extraordinary. They have meticulously planned special surprises to make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.
For those looking to secure their spot at the concert, mark your calendars for August 4 at 10 am. Tickets, along with exclusive VIP packages, will be up for grabs for the "Standing Room Only" Tour.
But the excitement doesn't stop there! McGraw is all set to release his upcoming album, "Standing Room Only," which is due to hit the airwaves next month.
Country music enthusiasts and fans of Tim McGraw are in for a treat, as this tour and album are expected to be nothing short of sensational.
Tim McGraw’s 2024 'Standing Room Only' Tour
See below for the tour dates:
- March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
- April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
- April 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- April 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 16 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
- May 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
- June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
