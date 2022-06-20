Tim White passes away at 68; Seth Rollins, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Owens, Big E pay tribute to WWE referee

On June 19, WWE announced that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. Tim White was a revered WWE referee amidst the Attitude Era fans and was associated with the wrestling company for more than two decades. He also worked as André the Giant's agent and was referee to many, many iconic WWE matches, notably The Undertaker and Mankind's legendary Hell in a Cell Match at King of the Ring 1998.

While a shoulder surgery ended White's in-ring career, he played a prominent behind-the-scenes role as a WWE official and talent agent before being released by the wrestling company on January 9, 2009. WWE extended "its condolences to White's family, friends and fans." Moreover, WWE superstars and former employees also took to Twitter and Instagram, paying tribute to the beloved referee. While Seth tweeted a simple, "Timmy was the best," Shawn Michaels tweeted, "Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families." Dave Hebner, popular WWE referee, passed away on June 17, 2022.

An emotional Edge shared several memory snaps with Tim on IG, penning a moving tribute, "I was preparing for an appearance in Dallas this morning thinking I'd see my good friend Timmy White who was going to be with me all day. As always we'd joke about my strange fever dream where Timmy saved me from a giant anaconda while twirling a pitch fork like a Jedi master. No idea why I dreamed that but it's true. Maybe it's because Timmy ALWAYS had my back. He refereed my very first match in WWF on a house show in Hamilton. I'll never forget the look on his face when I broke out an extremely Caucasian running man. He was the ref for my first televised match where I knocked out my opponent Jose Estrada Jr. He helped talk me off the ledge that night. I desperately needed it. He always told my mom he was looking after me. And he did. Beth and I both always looked so forward to seeing him. We last saw him at Mania this year and I'm so glad we took photos. I'll have one for Timmy tonight because I know he's already found Andre and is having one helluva time. Miss ya already Timmy."

Sharing a selfie with Tim White, Kevin Owens tweeted, "The best thing about doing appearances for WWE was seeing Tim. He'd end up signing autographs and taking pictures with fans all day as well. People loved him. He didn't get why. He was too humble to see himself as the legend he was. Tim was a great, great man. He'll be missed." Big E also shared a photo with Tim, tweeting, "I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

While Brie Bella tweeted, "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Tim White. He was an absolute joy to be around!! Always smiling, cheerful and so kind. He will be greatly missed!! RIP dear friend, Love you -Brie," Dolph Ziggler tweeted, "Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we'd laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir." Mick Foley tweeted, "I'm very sorry to learn of Tim White's passing. He was the referee for so many of my big matches, and more importantly, was one of the nicest and most well-liked members of the @WWE family."

Check out WWE superstars paying tribute to Tim White below:

Rest in peace, Tim White.