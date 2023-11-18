Timbaland issues apology to Britney Spears after his Justin Timberlake comment over memoir; DEETS inside

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears has detailed the tough times of her life. This also included revealing intimate details of her love life with her ex Justin Timberlake. It was recently revealed that record producer Timbaland had joked in the past that the NSYNC singer Timberlake should put a muzzle on her. After facing severe backlash for his comments, Timbaland has now issued an official apology to Britney Spears and her fans.

Timbaland issues a public apology for Britney Spears after his sexist comment went viral

Timbaland went live on TikTok earlier this week, to issue an official apology. In the live video, he said, “I’m sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her.” In support of Spears, he added, “You have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? I was wrong for saying that.” The producer also emphasized the fact that he respected women.

This comes after Timbaland had attended a panel discussion during Sounds Architect: A Producer Conversation earlier this month. During the interaction, he said that in light of the claims Spears had made against Timberlake, he was tempted to call him. He added, “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that.’” He had also claimed that Britney had made such claims on her memoir to get attention. He added, “You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody wants to go viral,” he said. “I get it because that’s the way you make money [is to] go viral.” The video was later shared on Twitter where Timbaland received backlash.

Britney Spears detailed the ups and downs of her relationship with Justin Timberlake

In her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears spoke about her relationship with Justin Timberlake whom she dated from 1999 to 2002. During this timeframe, she alleged that the singer had cheated on her multiple times. She also claimed that she was pushed to have an abortion at the age of nineteen as Timberlake was not ready to have kids.

Britney wrote that Justin, “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and said that they were “too young” to be parents.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she wrote. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

