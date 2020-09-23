  1. Home
  2. entertainment

TIME 100: BTS writes for Halsey as singer features in Most Influential People of 2020 list: She inspires us

TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list features Halsey under Influential Artist category. BTS penned a note for the magazine about the singer and showered her with love and praise over the milestone.
21173 reads Mumbai
BTS writes for Halsey as singer features in Most Influential People of 2020BTS writes for Halsey as singer features in Most Influential People of 2020
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

TIME Magazine released their TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list and Halsey has featured in the list. The singer has been featured in the Influential Artist category alongside The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and more. Like every artist in the list, Halsey was featured with a special note. The message was penned by her Boy Wit Luv collaborators BTS. The South Korean band, who have spoken highly about the singer on several occasions, said that Halsey "inspires" them.

The septet wrote Halsey leaves a lasting impression on people she crosses paths with. She has the "incredible ability to exude this magic from within herself." They added that the singer's bold spirit shines through her performances and music. "And that spirit and passion have been instilled in us and inspired artistic ambitions of our own," BTS penned. The band recalled they were introduced to the international singer's music with hit tracks “Closer” and “Without Me.”

"Her latest project, Manic, in which one of us—SUGA—had the honor of taking part, is among the most genuine pieces of work we’ve ever encountered. Knowing her music, the decision to collaborate with her on our single “Boy With Luv” was one of the easiest calls we’ve ever had to make. It just had to be her," the K-pop band said. 

Showering her with praises and love, BTS deemed Halsey as a "strikingly talented artist" and a "dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art we create together." The band concluded the note by saying, "She inspires us, and we’re incredibly honored to be able to call her our cherished friend. We cannot wait to see what she has for the world down the road." 

Check out the other celebs who have featured on the list here: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 lists Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey

Credits :TIME 100Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement