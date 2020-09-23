TIME 100: BTS writes for Halsey as singer features in Most Influential People of 2020 list: She inspires us

TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list features Halsey under Influential Artist category. BTS penned a note for the magazine about the singer and showered her with love and praise over the milestone.

TIME Magazine released their TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list and Halsey has featured in the list. The singer has been featured in the Influential Artist category alongside The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and more. Like every artist in the list, Halsey was featured with a special note. The message was penned by her Boy Wit Luv collaborators BTS. The South Korean band, who have spoken highly about the singer on several occasions, said that Halsey "inspires" them.

The septet wrote Halsey leaves a lasting impression on people she crosses paths with. She has the "incredible ability to exude this magic from within herself." They added that the singer's bold spirit shines through her performances and music. "And that spirit and passion have been instilled in us and inspired artistic ambitions of our own," BTS penned. The band recalled they were introduced to the international singer's music with hit tracks “Closer” and “Without Me.”

"Her latest project, Manic, in which one of us—SUGA—had the honor of taking part, is among the most genuine pieces of work we’ve ever encountered. Knowing her music, the decision to collaborate with her on our single “Boy With Luv” was one of the easiest calls we’ve ever had to make. It just had to be her," the K-pop band said.

Showering her with praises and love, BTS deemed Halsey as a "strikingly talented artist" and a "dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art we create together." The band concluded the note by saying, "She inspires us, and we’re incredibly honored to be able to call her our cherished friend. We cannot wait to see what she has for the world down the road."

Check out the other celebs who have featured on the list here: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 lists Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey

Share your comment ×