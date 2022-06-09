Time 100 Gala 2022: Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Simu Liu and more make dazzling appearances

The annual Time 100 Gala was held on June 8 and some of the biggest stars arrived on the red carpet for the event in New York. Big names from the entertainment and music industry arrived for the event after being recognized as some of the most influential people of 2022. Among the attendees were Marvel stars Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Simu Liu.

This year's Time 100 list saw actors such as Garfield and Zendaya being celebrated for their work and received high praises for the same. While Martin Scorsese hailed Andrew's skills by calling him "one of the greats of his generation", Dune director Denis Villeneuve referred to Zendaya as a "cultural icon in the making." To celebrate their inclusion in this year's list Andrew, Zendaya and other stars graced the red carpet.

At the event, Zendaya looked stunning as she wore a black, blue, and teal, geometric gown. As for Andrew Garfield, the actor looked dapper as always in a classic suit. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu walked the red carpet in a blue suit. Also looking impressive on the red carpet was West Side Story star Ariana DeBose who was also among the honourees at the event.

Check out photos from Time 100 Gala 2022 here:

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi also walked the red carpet event sporting a crisp white suit. The filmmaker who won an Oscar for screenwriting his film JoJo Rabbit was named among the most influential people of 2022 and was honoured by Baron Cohen who described him as, "He represents the best of the bygone era of wild, rock-star Hollywood types, mixed with the brilliance of a top auteur", via Time.

